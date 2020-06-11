OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare will no longer offer drive-through testing at Verde Valley Medical Center

COVID-19 testing will be provided at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s lab collection sites for patients with no symptoms and at Camp Verde Immediate Care for patients who do have symptoms or concerns. VVN/Bill Helm



Originally Published: June 11, 2020 8:52 a.m.

Northern Arizona Healthcare will no longer offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Verde Valley Medical Center due to the need to increase resources to other care areas.

Testing will be provided at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s lab collection sites for patients with no symptoms and at Camp Verde Immediate Care for patients who do have symptoms or concerns.

If you would like to be tested at Immediate Care, please understand it must be in conjunction with a healthcare provider visit.

If you would like to be tested at the lab as a pre-op patient, you will need a healthcare provider order.

Other testing sites not affiliated with Northern Arizona Healthcare continue to operate in our community.

For help and guidance, please call the Yavapai County Health Department at 928-639 8130 or go to 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. In Coconino County, please call the Coconino County Health Department at 928-679-7272 or go to 2625 N. King St. in Flagstaff.

