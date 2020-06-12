Coconino jail has had 22 COVID-19-positive inmates since May 5

FLAGSTAFF — As of Friday, June 12, according to a news release, there were six confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates and zero such staff members at the Coconino County Detention Facility.

Since the last media release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, published May 5, the Detention Center has had a total of 22 inmates and 11 detention staff members that were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

There are no staff or inmates currently in the Page holding facility that are COVID-19 positive, the release states.

All staff who were positive completed the necessary number of self-quarantine days recommended by local and state health agencies and CDC guidelines and have returned to work. All of them experienced little to no health issues, the release says.

The inmates who tested positive also had no significant health issues, nor did any require medical care outside of the facility.

Of the 22 COIVD-19-positive inmates, 12 of them were already confirmed positive prior to arrest, and 10 were tested while in the facility. Jail intake has been able to continue to quarantine all new inmates for 14-days before placing them into general population housing units.

Any inmate or staff who develops COVID-19 signs and symptoms while in quarantine or in general population is moved and isolated, COSO said.

They are tested once the recommended number of days have passed in order to try to obtain an accurate result of positive or negative.

Certain housing units have been placed under temporary quarantine if a confirmed COVID-19 inmate was living among other inmates in that housing unit, lifting the quarantine once those inmates are tested and all come back negative.

Coconino County Health and Human Services is consulted to establish testing dates on a case-by-case basis.

So far, the CCSO has tested 46 inmates. As of Friday, the total population is 246.

However, deputies have seen an uptick in the number of daily arrests and are concerned that there might be a rise in our population to the point that it will have to discontinue the 14-day quarantine. The jail staff is working closely with HHS to determine alternatives if this does happen, and is still encouraging local law enforcement to only arrest and book individuals for violent or victim-related charges and to consider cite-and-release alternatives.

The Detention Facility lobby will remain closed to the public. There are no routine professional contact visits or entrance into the facility and all inmate programming has been suspended.

The CCSO will revisit all its modified changes the first week in July.

Remote video visitation remains available.