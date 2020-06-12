New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654

The Arizona Department of Health Services Friday reported the highest single-day gain in COVID-19 cases since documentation began in January.

The Friday ADHS report shows 1,654 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. That eclipses the previous single-day high of 1,579 new cases reported one week ago, June 5.

In all, ADHS has documented 32,918 positive test results in Arizona since Jan. 26, with nearly 13,000 of those new cases coming in the first 11 days of June.

There have been 88 documented positive COVID-19 tests in the Verde Valley, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services (See full county report below.)

ADHS also reported 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,144.

Through June 12, ADHS has reported 12,795 new COVID-19 cases and 234 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-five days later, Arizona has added more than 31,000 new cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 368 confirmed positive tests with 194 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 88 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 32 confirmed in Cottonwood, 22 in Sedona, 22 in Camp Verde and 12 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 122 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 14,127 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 244-124 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

“Yavapai County’s positive rate may be the lowest in the state, but we have seen additional cases each day this week,” said YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti. “YCCHS asks all Yavapai County residents to comply to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19, by physically distancing, wearing a mask when being physically distancing isn’t possible – and in public places. Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.”

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 50 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with six tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 11 positive tests with 17 results pending. FMC has admitted 175 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.07 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 116,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 616,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.27 million cases reported worldwide, with 413,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case