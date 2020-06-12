Village evacuated due to Magnum Fire
KAIBAB NATIONAL FOREST — According to a news release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations began Friday in a remote village located more than 160 driving miles from Flagstaff.
The Magnum fire is burning in an area near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. At about 4:40 p.m. Friday, Coconino Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Forest Service personnel began evacuations of the Jacob Lake area.
This evacuation includes the Jacob Lake Inn, campgrounds located south and north of the inn at the junction of State Route 89A and State Route 67.
The evacuation began after Forest Service officials assessed that the Mangum Fire had reached a point where it had become a threat to residents and visitor safety.
As of late Friday evening, according to the Inciweb page devoted to the Magnum Fire, the fast-growing blaze had grown to 6,000 acres and was only 2 percent contained.
As fire efforts continue, more information will be made available.
Questions about the Magnum Fire can be directed to the Forest Service at 602-345-0469.
For information regarding the evacuation efforts, contact the Coconino Sheriff at 928-226-5089.
