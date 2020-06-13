Letter: The issue is to make minorities feel safe in their own communities
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 8:40 a.m.
Most Read
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
- First week of June: 5,328 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths, in Arizona
- COVID-19 protocols ‘critical to being safe’
- Wheeler sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault
- Cottonwood Council waives $800 permit fee for fence
- 77 positive coronavirus cases reported in Verde Valley; 336 for county, 27,678 for state
- Arizona spikes, Yavapai County lags, in COVID-19 cases
- Cottonwood JCPenney will not re-open
- Audience catching on to drive-in movies in Verde Valley
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: