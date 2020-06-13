OFFERS
Sat, June 13
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Obituary: Barbara Jean Manely 1928-2020

Barbara Jean Manely

Barbara Jean Manely

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 8:25 a.m.

Barbara Jean Manely, of Cottonwood, passed away May 16th, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born February 17th, 1928 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James Stuart Spalding and Helen Louise Shinn.

Her grace, wit and heart were a joy to all who knew her. As a child, her family, which included her older sister, Mildred, moved to Woodlake, Calif.

She graduated High School as a Junior and accepted an academic scholarship in science to Stanford University. After Stanford, she moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she had her first son.

They moved to Monte Vista, Colo., where she met the love of her life, Calvin Quinton Manley and had another son. They moved to Reseda, Calif., where she worked for Rocketdyne Labs in support of the Gemini Space program.

She then worked for the Veterans Administration, doing Neurological research. When they retired to Cottonwood, she enjoyed writing and painting and was gifted at both. Having a mind for science and the soul of an artist, her homes were always full of love, music, laughter and great food.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Calvin and survived by her sons, Randy McManus of Chandler, Ariz. and Mike Manely of Cottonwood; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great, great-grandchildren and her life-long friend of 87 years, Lora Heberling, of Visalia, Calif.

At her request, there will be no service. Her ashes are to be interred at Phoenix Cave Creek National Veterans Administration Cemetery and Columbarium, along with her beloved Cal.

Information provided by survivors.

