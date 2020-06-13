OFFERS
Obituary: Carmen Miranda Dennis 1927-2020

Carmen Miranda Dennis

Carmen Miranda Dennis

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 8:10 a.m.

Carmen Miranda Dennis, 92, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2020. She was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona on August 24, 1927.

She was born to the late Joe and Maria Miranda.

Carmen was very family oriented and a great woman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother and friend. Extremely good teacher and example to all that she met. She loved the Lord and all His Goodness.

Carmen is survived by her 3 living children, Mary Jane, Tom and Judy; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is very well loved.

Also her brothers, Benny and Fred and sisters, Barbara and Minnie and her brothers-in-law, Randy and Chuck and sisters-in-law, Hilda, Juanita and Lola.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank and children, Nancy, Peggy and Franky.

Services were held Friday June 12, 2020 at 2 pm at the chapel of Bueler Funeral Home. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

