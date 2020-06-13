Obituary: Reva Lynn Fanter 1937-2020
Reva Lynn Fanter, 83 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Country Care Assisted Living. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Canton, Oklahoma to Vernon and Nadine Bacus.
Reva attended Eagle Rock High School in California. She worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office in Riverbank, Calif., as deputy sheriff.
Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fanter. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Eva McKee (Rick) of Colo., Terri Branham (Jim) of Calif. and Sheila Lones (Chris) of Georgia; sister, Vicke Modde; 11 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 E. Hwy 89A, in Clarkdale on June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
- First week of June: 5,328 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths, in Arizona
- COVID-19 protocols ‘critical to being safe’
- Wheeler sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault
- Cottonwood Council waives $800 permit fee for fence
- 77 positive coronavirus cases reported in Verde Valley; 336 for county, 27,678 for state
- Arizona spikes, Yavapai County lags, in COVID-19 cases
- Cottonwood JCPenney will not re-open
- Audience catching on to drive-in movies in Verde Valley
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: