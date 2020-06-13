Obituary: Reva Lynn Fanter 1937-2020

Reva Lynn Fanter, 83 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Country Care Assisted Living. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Canton, Oklahoma to Vernon and Nadine Bacus.



Reva attended Eagle Rock High School in California. She worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office in Riverbank, Calif., as deputy sheriff.



Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fanter. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Eva McKee (Rick) of Colo., Terri Branham (Jim) of Calif. and Sheila Lones (Chris) of Georgia; sister, Vicke Modde; 11 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 E. Hwy 89A, in Clarkdale on June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.



