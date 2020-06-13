Obituary: Robert L. Frasier 1930-2020

Robert L. Frasier (Bob), born June 8, 1930, was called home May 31, 2020. His son Les, born August 11, 1957, was also called home April 17, 2020.

Preceding in death was our Mom/wife, Betty, on March 27, 2019. Daughters, Phylliss Murphy and Donna Frasier and Les’ sons, Josh and Michael, will be holding a memorial for them all on June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Redinger Armada, Camp Verde at 435 S. Main Street.

They will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A Potluck to be held afterwards.





