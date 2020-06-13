OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 13
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Robert L. Frasier 1930-2020

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 8:08 a.m.

Robert L. Frasier (Bob), born June 8, 1930, was called home May 31, 2020. His son Les, born August 11, 1957, was also called home April 17, 2020.

Preceding in death was our Mom/wife, Betty, on March 27, 2019. Daughters, Phylliss Murphy and Donna Frasier and Les’ sons, Josh and Michael, will be holding a memorial for them all on June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Redinger Armada, Camp Verde at 435 S. Main Street.

They will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A Potluck to be held afterwards.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Betty Frasier 1939-2019
Obituary: L Robert Uveges, 1939-2020
Obituary: Dale Berry 1934-2020
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020
Obituary: William Garth Reed 1951-2019

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News