Obituary: Robert Widener
Robert Widener, beloved husband and best friend of the late Clarita Widener, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88.
Robert’s life was well-lived and he was well-loved, never missing a chance to reach for a hug, sing a little song or cook up a large pot of spaghetti or macaroni and cheese for his family.
A Korean War veteran, carpenter and family man, Robert’s hands, large and leathery like mitts, tell the story of his hard work and sacrifice. Those hands wrapped around us for hugs when we needed the comfort that only a dad and grandpa can give, those hands held our grandmother’s when life was slipping away, and those hands built this family.
This gentle, practical, self-sufficient and loving man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed.
Family was the center of Robert’s world and he was proud to be a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather; he has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren always beaming with pride when any member of our family walked into the room.
Robert will be forever remembered for his gentle Irish eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and legacy of love finding comfort that he is now reunited with his one true love, Clarita.
We thank him for teaching us that significance is more than success, what we build is better than what we buy, and that love is really all we need.
Robert is survived by his children, Roberta Walsh, Aleta Buck, Robert Widener Jr., Beebe (Chuck) Mullens, and four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
