Arizona averaging 1,100 new COVID-19 cases per day so far this month

Arizona is averaging more than 1,100 new COVID-19 positive tests each day so far this month, according to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The ADHS Monday report shows 36,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Arizona.

ADHS also reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,194, with 277 deaths occurring this month.

Through June 15, ADHS has reported 16,585 new COVID-19 cases and 277 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-eight days later, Arizona has added more than 35,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 903 of the state’s 1,194 deaths. There have been 156 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 19,372.

Pima County has 3,944 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,636 cases. Apache County has 1,975 documented cases. Pinal County has 1,568 documented cases and Coconino County has 1,317 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 479,102 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 7%.

Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has increased since late April, from 5% to 13%.

“More people who are seeking testing have the virus,” Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, said Friday. “Increased testing has contributed to the increase in cases, and I think that it is telling us, though, that we do have spread within our communities.”

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (16,636), but the fewest deaths (58). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 5,541 times with 903 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 382 confirmed positive tests with 204 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 89 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 34 confirmed in Cottonwood, 24 in Sedona, 23 in Camp Verde and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 122 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 14,741 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 254-128 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 52 patients with six in critical care. VVMC reports one positive cases of coronavirus with three tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 12 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 178 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.14 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 117,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 655,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.69 million cases reported worldwide, with 428,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case