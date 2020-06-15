Arizona averaging 1,100 new COVID-19 cases per day so far this month
Arizona is averaging more than 1,100 new COVID-19 positive tests each day so far this month, according to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The ADHS Monday report shows 36,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Arizona.
ADHS also reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,194, with 277 deaths occurring this month.
Through June 15, ADHS has reported 16,585 new COVID-19 cases and 277 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.
It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-eight days later, Arizona has added more than 35,000 new cases.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 903 of the state’s 1,194 deaths. There have been 156 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 19,372.
Pima County has 3,944 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,636 cases. Apache County has 1,975 documented cases. Pinal County has 1,568 documented cases and Coconino County has 1,317 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 479,102 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 7%.
Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has increased since late April, from 5% to 13%.
“More people who are seeking testing have the virus,” Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, said Friday. “Increased testing has contributed to the increase in cases, and I think that it is telling us, though, that we do have spread within our communities.”
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (16,636), but the fewest deaths (58). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 5,541 times with 903 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 382 confirmed positive tests with 204 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.
YCCHS reports 89 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 34 confirmed in Cottonwood, 24 in Sedona, 23 in Camp Verde and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 122 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.
YCCHS reports 14,741 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 254-128 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 52 patients with six in critical care. VVMC reports one positive cases of coronavirus with three tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 12 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 178 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.14 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 117,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 655,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 7.69 million cases reported worldwide, with 428,000 deaths.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
June 15 36,705 cases
June 14 35,691 cases
June 13 34,458 cases
June 12 32,918 cases
June 11 31,264 cases
June 10 29,852 cases
June 9 28,296 cases
June 8 27,678 cases
June 7 26,889 cases
June 6 25,451 cases
June 5 24,332 cases
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Arizona spikes, Yavapai County lags, in COVID-19 cases
- Clark’s Market out, Crazy Tony’s in at Rimrock development
- 77 positive coronavirus cases reported in Verde Valley; 336 for county, 27,678 for state
- Bruce George seeks $150K, apology from Camp Verde
- Cottonwood Council waives $800 permit fee for fence
- Audience catching on to drive-in movies in Verde Valley
- Suspects sought in Beaver Creek vehicle burglaries
- Village evacuated due to Magnum Fire
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: