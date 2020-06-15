OFFERS
Fires abound in state’s national forests
Mangum fire, near North Rim, is only 2% contained

As of Monday afternoon, the Mangum Fire had burned more than 24,000 acres and is only 2 percent contained. The blaze, burning near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, is one of about nine major wildfires raging in Arizona. Courtesy of Scott Liske

As of Monday afternoon, the Mangum Fire had burned more than 24,000 acres and is only 2 percent contained. The blaze, burning near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, is one of about nine major wildfires raging in Arizona. Courtesy of Scott Liske

Originally Published: June 15, 2020 12:32 p.m.

There are about seven major wildfires raging around Arizona as of early Monday afternoon.

Fire departments in the Verde Valley have sent assorted personnel to fires — some in distant parts of the state.

The fire of greatest local concern is likely the Mangum Fire, which began on June 8. As of Monday afternoon, according to inciweb.org, the Mangum Fire had consumed more than 24,000 acres and was only 2% contained.

The blaze, burning near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, led to evacuations of the Jacob Lake area and the closure of the North Rim area of Grand Canyon National Park.

State Route 89A, north of Flagstaff, is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the entire fire area. The cause is under investigation.

One of the fastest-growing blazes in the state is the Bush Fire. The human-caused Tonto National Forest blaze only began Friday afternoon, but has already charred 14,000 acres with zero containment.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the communities of Punkin Center and Tonto Basin due to the Bush Fire.

The blaze getting the most attention over the past week has been the Bighorn Fire, which has been going since June 5 north of the Tucson area. It was started by a lightning strike and is 22% contained after burning 13,000 acres near homes in the Catalina Mountains.

The Bringham Fire has taken out 14,000 acres in the Gila National Forest near the New Mexico state line. It is only 5% contained in a fairly remote area.

Also in a remote part of southeastern Arizona is the Blue River Fire. It’s burned 30,000 acres, but the lightning-caused blaze is 85% contained.

Near the Blue River blaze is the Dry Lake Fire. It was also started by lightning and has been held to about 4,400 acres.

That fire is 81% contained.

Arizona’s oldest fire, at the moment, is the Sawtooth Fire, which started with a lightning strike on May 30. It has burned about 25,000 acres in the Superstition Mountains, about 40 miles east of Mesa, but is now 85% contained.

There are several other smaller fires burning in national forests that are all 100% contained.

