Arizona sees record-high 2,392 COVID-19 cases Monday

Arizona reached a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases Monday with 2,392 positive tests, bringing the state total to 39,097.

The ADHS Tuesday report shows 25 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,219.

Through June 16, ADHS has reported 18,977 new COVID-19 cases and 302 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-nine days later, Arizona has added more than 38,000 new cases.

There have been 94 positive tests in the Verde Valley. Overall, 53% of the people who have tested positive in Yavapai County have made a full recovery.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 920 of the state’s 1,219 deaths. There have been 159 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 20,775.

Pima County has 4,329 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 3,379 cases. Navajo County has 2,749 cases. Apache County has 1,996 documented cases. Pinal County has 1,727 documented cases and Coconino County has 1,393 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 489,286 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 7.1%. Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has increased since late April, from 5% to 13%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (17,891), but the fewest deaths (62). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 5,779 times with 920 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Tuesday morning report shows 388 confirmed positive tests with 207 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 94 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 35 confirmed in Cottonwood, 24 in Sedona, 25 in Camp Verde and 10 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 14,940 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 256-132 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 59 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports three positive cases of coronavirus with one test pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 13 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 199 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.16 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 118,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 674,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.82 million cases reported worldwide, with 432,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case