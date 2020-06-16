Jerry McFarland, Brian Peterman bring musical mastery to Bella Vita

Friday, June 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Brian Peterman brings his talents to Bella Vita Ristorante.

Peterman is an awesome crowd pleasure with a bountiful selection of songs from the 1960s and ‘70s peppered with memorable original tunes.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal and drinks at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Saturday, June 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., Jerry McFarland brings his acoustic guitar magic and seasoned voice to the Bella Vita Ristorante patio stage.

McFarland is a consummate professional that has made his mark on the Sedona live-music scene.

He is gifted with a golden voice and virtuoso mastery over his guitar. He has a plethora of songs to choose from and always takes requests from the audience.

He has recorded numerous CDs and has performed with many famous artists including The Righteous Brothers.

A true audience pleaser, McFarland can play just about any song request for music ranging from the 40s to right now.