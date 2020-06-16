Live music returns to Vino Di Sedona

Christy Fisher

Wed, June 17

6-9 PM

Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure.

Jerome musician Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard) will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs by (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit christyfisher.com



Open Mic

hosted by Dan Rice

Thurs, June 18

6-10 PM

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night.

Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome.

Musicians are encouraged to arrive early, during Covid restrictions, musicians need to bring their own mic and instrument.

Saffire

Fri, June 19

7-10 PM

Authentic Rock ‘n Roll by Sedona’s best trio, Saffire. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock ‘n Roll, with a wide and far-reaching repertoire.

Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Headed by life long musician Gina Machovina, who brings a mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes. Terry Brennan on percussion is a forceful and dynamic player. Al Hinojoza, bassist, completes this trio.

Latex Johnny

Date: Sat, June 20

Time: 7-10 PM

Latex Johnny is one of the Verde Valley’s newest rock bands with influences from early 60’s garage bands like the Sonics, to blues legends like Delbert McClinton, to AC/DC, and Van Halen.

They play a great blend of classic rock, R&B, and funk covers along with a few of their originals.

Latex Johnny has been well received by those who love fun, upbeat, and high-energy performances.

The band is Mark Lucherini, guitar and vocals, Art Gecko, bass, and Danny Dubose, drums.

D.L. Harrison

Date: Sun, June 21

Time: 6-9 PM

Enjoy a night of music with award winning musician, D.L. Harrison. D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner and the 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winner D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy, yet relaxing, rock and blues show.

Mark Larson

Mon, June 22

6-9 PM

Mark Larson frequently plays at Open Mic and during breaks for musicians like KB Bren.

Mark has a laid back and pleasing to listen to music style that should help make a perfect evening. Mark plays a mix of soulful classic and country rock.

Musician: Jeanie Carroll

Date: Tues, June 23

Time: 6-9 PM

Jeanie Carroll has been a professional singer and musician since the age of 17, and was the K-8 Music Educator with the Sedona-Oak Creek School District for 20 years.

Jeanie’s talents are extremely diverse as she enjoys performing a wide variety of music styles.

You’ll find her singing barbershop harmonies with Red RockAppella, Big Band standards with Sentimental Journey, Choral Music with the Flagstaff Master Chorale as well as in popular duos and combos, including her portrayal of Janis Joplin in the Heavenly J’s.

She also loves acting and has appeared in several stage productions. An avid traveler, she has a degree in French with minors in Spanish and Italian and has lived and performed in France, England, Italy, Switzerland, Tunisia and many other countries.