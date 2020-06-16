OFFERS
Obituary: Beverley A Baker 1931-2020

Beverley A Baker

Beverley A Baker

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 12:06 p.m.

Beverley A Baker, widowed 1986 (Ray E Baker, 1925) 2/18/1931-6/3/2020, 89 years old. Born in Redwood City, Calif.

She lived in Fairbanks, Alaska 1959-1986 Gridley, Calif. and Cottonwood, Arizona, where she lived alone until Feb 2020 when she needed full time hospice care by Valley View Care, Thank you all for your love of mother through her end of life. And to Chris, who was there from the onset of mom’s needs to the end, 6-3-2020 at 4:30 p.m..

Survived by 4 children, Bruce, Brett, Blane and Blynn Baker; 6 grand children and 8 great grand children.

Beverley’s faith was that of an earthly resurrection. She was faithful to her God, Jehovah until her death. She leaves many friends and family. that loved her and knew her spirit.

Information provided by survivors.

Obituary: Barbara Jean Manely 1928-2020

