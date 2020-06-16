Obituary: Beverley A Baker 1931-2020
Beverley A Baker, widowed 1986 (Ray E Baker, 1925) 2/18/1931-6/3/2020, 89 years old. Born in Redwood City, Calif.
She lived in Fairbanks, Alaska 1959-1986 Gridley, Calif. and Cottonwood, Arizona, where she lived alone until Feb 2020 when she needed full time hospice care by Valley View Care, Thank you all for your love of mother through her end of life. And to Chris, who was there from the onset of mom’s needs to the end, 6-3-2020 at 4:30 p.m..
Survived by 4 children, Bruce, Brett, Blane and Blynn Baker; 6 grand children and 8 great grand children.
Beverley’s faith was that of an earthly resurrection. She was faithful to her God, Jehovah until her death. She leaves many friends and family. that loved her and knew her spirit.
Information provided by survivors.
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Clark’s Market out, Crazy Tony’s in at Rimrock development
- Arizona spikes, Yavapai County lags, in COVID-19 cases
- Bruce George seeks $150K, apology from Camp Verde
- Suspects sought in Beaver Creek vehicle burglaries
- Audience catching on to drive-in movies in Verde Valley
- Village evacuated due to Mangum Fire
- Village evacuated due to Magnum Fire
- June 10 COVID-19 report: 29,852 cases in Arizona, 353 in Yavapai County, 80 in Verde Valley
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: