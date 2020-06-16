Sedona Heritage Museum re-opened this week

The Sedona Heritage Museum began welcoming guests again beginning Monday, June 15.

The Museum will reopen with regular hours, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Simultaneous visitor numbers will be limited with spacing between entries.

Visitors, volunteers and staff will be asked to honor social distancing and will be required to wear masks.

Masks will be available for sale on-site, including locally handmade fabric masks. Hand sanitizer will be available and a disinfecting protocol will be followed during open hours.

Audio tours will not be available for the foreseeable future. The Museum Gift Shop will also return to normal operations.

The Museum has decided to suspend educational programs for now. CDC and government guidelines will determine when special events will restart, but the Museum has returned to taking reservations for weddings.

“Our dedicated volunteer docents are anxious to return and we hope to provide a quality-yet-safe experience while salvaging some income by reopening,” said Society Treasurer, Sheila Wymore.

“Even with this reopening, the Society and the Museum are expected to experience a 60%-80% loss in revenue this year resulting in a near-exhaustion of savings.”

The Museum has established a way to accept online donations at sedonamuseum.org/donate/.

The Museum is operated by the Sedona Historical Society whose mission is to research, preserve and tell the history of the greater Sedona area. For more information, call 928-282-7038 or visit sedonamuseum.org.