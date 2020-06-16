OFFERS
USDA ‘Farmers to Families’ free food box program new service of Manzanita Outreach

Staff Report
Originally Published: June 16, 2020 12:11 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY -- Manzanita Outreach has added the USDA’s “Farmers to Families” free food box program to their ood sharing events in Cottonwood and rural areas of Yavapai County.

The “Farmers to Families” food box program is designed to put American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and bring healthy food to communities. According to the US Secretary of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 5 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manzanita Outreach’s Executive Director Mike Newcomb said, “Manzanita Outreach is proud to be selected to share this great program with our neighbors. The quality of food is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store.”

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables, such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons, and dairy products like milk, yogurt, cream, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s weekly drive-thru Food Sharing events, Saturdays - 8:30-11:30 a.m., Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St, Cottonwood.

For information on where food is shared in your community go to MOhelp.org

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.

