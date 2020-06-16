ZOOM MEMORIAL FOR LINDA COLODNER
Please join on us Sunday, June 21st at 5 p.m. via Zoom, in celebrating the life Linda Ann (Chaya Miriam) Colodner who left this world on March 28, 2020.
As a beloved member of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley she was known as Chaya Miriam, where she had served on the Board of Directors, was a member of the Social Action team and for the last 5 years was President of the Women’s Havurah.
Linda shared her knowledge and love of angels at several Verde Valley venues including the Sedona Creative Life Center. Linda also shared her beautiful voice by singing with Studio Live’s Sedona Performing Artists Guild.
Prior to moving to Cottonwood in 2005, Linda had worked as an early childhood and kindergarten teacher, taught modern dance and ballet classes, was a Reiki and Seichem practitioner, a storyteller of stories of all genres, specializing in Native American and indigenous stories, and was a member of the West Morris, NJ section of the National Council of Jewish Women.
She bred, trained and showed dogs (mainly poodles) as well as used her healing methods on abused wolves.
Linda was involved for many years in New Jersey and in Arizona with organizations assisting children and victims of domestic violence. Donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the JCSVV.
To get instructions to join the Zoom Memorial please email JCSVV@yahoo.com.
Please join 10 minutes early to be sure that your audio and video are working properly.
