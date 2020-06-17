Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 40,000; hospital ICUs at 83% capacity

The Arizona Department of Health Services has now documented more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Eighty days later, Arizona has added more than 39,000 new cases.

ADHS reports 1,827 new positive tests in the past 24 hours, the second-highest one-day total since documentation began in January. The single-day high is 2,392 positive tests, which occurred June 15.

The ADHS Tuesday report shows 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,239.

Through June 17, ADHS has reported 20,804 new COVID-19 cases and 322 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 50% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases have been documented in the first 17 days of June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

There have been 98 positive tests in the Verde Valley. Overall, 52.3% of the people who have tested positive in Yavapai County have made a full recovery.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 933 of the state’s 1,239 deaths. There have been 164 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 22,272.

Pima County has 4,385 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 3,454 cases. Navajo County has 2,771 cases. Apache County has 1,998 documented cases. Pinal County has 1,793, Coconino County has 1,393 positive tests and Santa Cruz has 1,165 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 501,963 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 7.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (18,787), but the fewest deaths (63). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 5,927 times with 933 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 397 confirmed positive tests with 208 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 98 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 37 confirmed in Cottonwood, 24 in Sedona, 27 in Camp Verde, six in Rimrock and four throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 15,309 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 259-138 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 3,861 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 9% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,385 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 83% of the state’s ICU capacity.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.18 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 119,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 680,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.94 million cases reported worldwide, with 435,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case