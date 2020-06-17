Inspire Communities acquires On the Greens, Coyote Trails Golf Course

California-based Inspire Communities has acquired On the Greens in Cottonwood, a 55+ active lifestyle community and its Coyote Trails Golf Course.

Inspire Communities is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts.

Inspire Communities has owned and operated Pine Shadows, next door to On the Greens, for the past seven years. The company has long envisioned combining Pine Shadows with On the Greens.

“The combination of Pine Shadows, On the Greens and Coyote Trails Golf Course will allow us to share the management team, the new invested capital and infrastructure to deliver the enhanced services and programing expected of modern active lifestyle communities,” a company news release stated. “This will bring the communities together into a new era of living that is very important for residents and for home values.”

Inspire’s maintenance standards includes general maintenance and upkeep of the streets, clubhouse, entry monumentation and other common areas throughout the community.

“It is important to us that the community look modern and well-appointed to maintain a quality lifestyle for our existing residents as well as to attract new customers to the community,” Inspire’s news release continues. “Plans to enhance the amenities at the combined community include pickleball courts, a paved and lighted cart path between the communities, an enhanced fitness center with yoga studio, and improvements to Coyote Trails Golf Course which surrounds the communities. Inspire will be adding a lifestyle director to program group activities, social events, and golf tournaments.”

According to Inspire officials, the Cottonwood, market has historically demonstrated higher demand for active adults as compared to other regions.

“With the trails of Sedona and the greater Verde Valley nearby, great weather year-round, traditional small towns to easily explore, and the region’s top hospital offering a full spectrum of medical services the area checks all the boxes,” the company’s news release states.

A sales office with model homes will debut in the early fall and be placed near the north entrance of the existing On the Greens community.

Inspire Communities is currently the owner and operator of 49 communities in 14 states serving over 12,400 households across the nation.

For more information about Inspire Communities, visit https://inspirecommunities.com/.