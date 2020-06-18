Cottonwood joins Sedona in considering face-mask requirement

The Cottonwood City Council will discuss whether to require people to wear masks in public at special meeting Friday. This comes one day after Gov. Doug Ducey announced that local governments had the authority to make that decision.

In a post on her Facebook page Thursday, Cottonwood City Council Member Tosca Henry said, “While I have my own personal views, I would like to hear from community members prior to the discussion.”

The open public meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse in Old Town. Masks will be required for those attending, according to City Manager Ron Corbin.

Cottonwood joins the Sedona City Council, which announced Wednesday night that it will discuss “if, when and where face coverings would be required in city limits” at an upcoming meeting next week.

The Sedona council will discuss mask requirements at the June 23, 4:30 p.m. City Council meeting at 102 Roadrunner Drive. The consideration of masks requirements comes in light of rising COVID-19 cases, new information that has come forward and to try to limit the spread of the disease, according to a city press release Wednesday night.

“Space in Council Chambers is limited to ensure physical distancing and public comment may be limited or prohibited if necessary,” the release stated.

The news release further stated that Ducey’s new order also requires businesses enact the following health measures:

-Providing employees with face coverings and requiring usage.

-Conducting symptom checks for all employees before shifts.

-Requiring sick employees to stay home.

-Increasing the frequency of employee hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting.

-Physically distancing six feet.

Local police will have the authority to enforce these mandates, the news release stated.

The public is encouraged to email the City Council to provide feedback on this topic, which is the safest way possible, and the meeting will be shown on-line for those who do not want to attend in person.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19 go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.