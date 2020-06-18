OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 18
Sedona Council to discuss face-mask requirement

Gov. Doug Ducey arrives at Wednesday press conference wearing a mask, the first time he has done that since declaring a state of emergency over COVID-19 since March. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Staff Report
Originally Published: June 18, 2020 8:58 a.m.

SEDONA -- The Sedona City Council will discuss “if, when and where face coverings would be required in city limits” at an upcoming meeting.

That announcement came late Wednesday after hearing Gov. Doug Ducey authorized Arizona municipalities and county governments to adopt policies regarding the wearing of face coverings.

The council will discuss mask requirements at the June 23, 4:30 p.m. City Council meeting at 102 Roadrunner Drive. The consideration of masks requirements comes in light of rising COVID-19 cases, new information that has come forward and to try to limit the spread of the disease, according to a city press release Wednesday night.

“Space in Council Chambers is limited to ensure physical distancing and public comment may be limited or prohibited if necessary,” the release stated.

The news release further stated that Ducey’s new order also requires businesses enact the following health measures:

-Providing employees with face coverings and requiring usage.

-Conducting symptom checks for all employees before shifts.

-Requiring sick employees to stay home.

-Increasing the frequency of employee hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting.

-Physically distancing six feet.

Local police will have the authority to enforce these mandates, the news release stated.

The public is encouraged to email the City Council to provide feedback on this topic, which is the safest way possible, and the meeting will be shown on-line for those who do not want to attend in person.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19 go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

