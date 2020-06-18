OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 18
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County will not require masks

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 11:34 a.m.

PRESCOTT - In a news release Thursday morning, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors announced it is not going to require face coverings.

Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey allowed local governments to implement mask and face-covering policies and determine enforcement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not going to mandate mask-wearing, but we strongly encourage everyone wear a mask when in public and in enclosed areas,” Board Chair Craig Brown said in the release. “We must continue to monitor positive test results — as well as hospital and respirator availability.”

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said people need to understand why masks are encouraged.

“It is not just to protect ourselves but those around us,” Horton said. “With such a small percentage of those testing positive having any symptoms at all, there is a good chance someone in your family could be sick and not know it. The only way we are going to keep our positive COVID-19 test results down is to follow the guidelines we have laid out.”

Brown said wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we are willing to make for those we care about.

“We know no one likes wearing a mask,” Brown said. “However, social distancing and masks are a necessary sacrifice we need to be willing to make for the health of those most vulnerable, and those with underlying health risks, in our county. We all have a personal responsibility to protect those around us.”

The release said Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher was involved in the discussion as well.

Guidelines from the state and local governments include:

-Wash your hands often- Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

-Avoid close contact - Physically distance yourself 6 feet or more from others while in public.

-Where physical distancing is not possible, wear a mask.

-Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

-Cover coughs and sneezes — with the inside of your elbow, if possible.

-Clean and disinfect.

-Monitor your health.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona spikes, Yavapai County lags, in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 ‘rollercoaster’ not off tracks in Yavapai County, Horton says
Highest-risk patients in Yavapai County main target for coronavirus testing
Sedona Council to discuss face-mask requirement
Leaders across Yavapai County plan response to coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News