Yavapai County will not require masks

PRESCOTT - In a news release Thursday morning, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors announced it is not going to require face coverings.

Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey allowed local governments to implement mask and face-covering policies and determine enforcement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not going to mandate mask-wearing, but we strongly encourage everyone wear a mask when in public and in enclosed areas,” Board Chair Craig Brown said in the release. “We must continue to monitor positive test results — as well as hospital and respirator availability.”



Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said people need to understand why masks are encouraged.



“It is not just to protect ourselves but those around us,” Horton said. “With such a small percentage of those testing positive having any symptoms at all, there is a good chance someone in your family could be sick and not know it. The only way we are going to keep our positive COVID-19 test results down is to follow the guidelines we have laid out.”

Brown said wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we are willing to make for those we care about.

“We know no one likes wearing a mask,” Brown said. “However, social distancing and masks are a necessary sacrifice we need to be willing to make for the health of those most vulnerable, and those with underlying health risks, in our county. We all have a personal responsibility to protect those around us.”

The release said Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher was involved in the discussion as well.

Guidelines from the state and local governments include:

-Wash your hands often- Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

-Avoid close contact - Physically distance yourself 6 feet or more from others while in public.

-Where physical distancing is not possible, wear a mask.

-Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

-Cover coughs and sneezes — with the inside of your elbow, if possible.

-Clean and disinfect.

-Monitor your health.