Mayor Von Gausig orders face masks for Clarkdale

CLARKDALE -- A proclamation and continued declaration of emergency by Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig Friday will require face coverings in Clarkdale.

According to the proclamation, all individuals shall wear a face covering while in public within the town limits of the Town of Clarkdale under these circumstances:

a. When in public space and in proximity to people, including multi-use pathways

i. Indoors if another person is present,

ii. Outdoors if another person is within 10 feet when in public areas of businesses or government buildings,

b. When waiting in line, and

c. In workspaces not open to the public.

Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order allowing municipalities to adopt policies regarding the wearing of face maks in public for the purpose of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses and employers shall supply a face covering to comply with this proclamation, Von Gausig said.

Children and infants 2 years and younger and people of all ages with medical conditions which would preclude them from wearing face coverings are not required to wear face coverings.

According to the proclamation, face coverings or masks are not required:

a. When at home,

b. When alone in a vehicle or in the vehicle only with people you live with,

c. When eating,

d. When exercising outdoors alone or with people you live with,

e. When swimming and kayaking as long as social distancing of at least 10 feet can be maintained,

f. When outdoors if another person is further than 10 feet away.

“A person shall be notified and given an opportunity to comply. Thereafter, all enforcement matters shall be referred to the Town Prosecutor for a determination of charges.”