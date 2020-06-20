Letter: For the health of all of us, please wear masks
Originally Published: June 20, 2020 8:07 a.m.
Most Read
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Cottonwood joins Sedona in considering face-mask requirement
- Arizona again shatters single-day high mark for new COVID-19 cases
- Arizona averaging 1,100 new COVID-19 cases per day so far this month
- Clark’s Market out, Crazy Tony’s in at Rimrock development
- Arizona sees record-high 2,392 COVID-19 cases Monday
- Village evacuated due to Mangum Fire
- Bruce George seeks $150K, apology from Camp Verde
- Village evacuated due to Magnum Fire
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Cottonwood joins Sedona in considering face-mask requirement
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: