Sat, June 20
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Betty Dean Clark 1956-2020

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 9:17 a.m.

Betty Dean Clark, 64, of Cottonwood, Arizona died on June 2, 2020 at Valley View Care. Betty was born August 26, 1956 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Herbert Raymond Book and Janice Simpson Book.

Betty attended Environmental Control/ Trade School and was employed at Haliburton Inc., as an Environmental Coordinator during the Iraq War in Baghdad, Iraq.

She enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson with friends and participating in fundraisers and toy drives for the community.

Betty was preceded in death by parents and sister, Jeanie Book. She is survived by her son, Eric L. Clark (Fawn) of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters, Kathy Rasbury, Debra Shattuck and Cindy Simpson and two grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be determined and will be posted at a later date. Contributions can be made to Eric Clark, P.O. Box 2582, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

