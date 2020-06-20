Obituary: Diane Ader 1962-2020

Diane Ader, 58, born February 7, 1962 in Somerset, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in Cottonwood, Arizona on May 23rd, 2020.





Diane loved being outdoors, especially planting flowers. She also enjoyed singing and spending time with her family.





She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Ader, son, Joshua Ader, 1 granddaughter, her sister Lisa Gardner and her long time partner, Michael Beecham.



Condolences may be left at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.