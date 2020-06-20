OFFERS
Obituary: Donna Jean Lewis 1935-2020

Donna Jean Lewis

Donna Jean Lewis

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 9:24 a.m.

Donna Jean Lewis, 85, of Camp Verde, living and enjoying life on her own terms, passed away peacefully in her home on June 8, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1935 to John Walter (Tige) and Charlotte Jean Godac in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She attended high school at Flagstaff High School. She later graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff with a BS degree in Biological Science/Nursing.

From there, she went on to utilize that knowledge and wisdom serving in hospitals in Arizona, Utah and South Dakota.

In 1997 she retired from the role of a Public Health Surveyor for the South Dakota State Health Department and returned to Camp Verde to spend time with her mother and many friends and family. Her family will always remember her for her passionate love of nature, art, music, wine at dinner and the beauty of a peaceful sunset.

She is survived by two sons, Barry Lewis of Camp Verde and Scott (Cheryl) Lewis of Rapid City, South Dakota; 2 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Near and dear to her heart were always Joan and Colin Connelly, with whom she was very close. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daniel Godac.

A private internment will take place at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

