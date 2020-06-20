OFFERS
Sat, June 20
Obituary: Doris Scott 1929-2020

Doris Scott

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 9:20 a.m.

Doris Scott, 90, of Phoenix, Arizona, died June 7, 2020. She was born November 17, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois to Joseph Matticks and Mary Bruegenhomke Matticks.

Doris received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s College and received her master’s degree in Education from the University of Notre Dame. She was involved in the women’s ministry at her church and held several other church positions.

She enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, camping and swimming. She liked to play dominos, reading scriptures and visiting with friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Scott.

She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Gray and Wanda Marczak both of Illinois.

Services will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Contributions can be made to the Catholic Education of Arizona, www.catholiceducationarizona.org; Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.BCRF.org; and the Children’s Cancer Foundation, www.childrenscancerfoundation.org.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

