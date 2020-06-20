Obituary: J. Michael Keenan 1935-2020

J. Michael Keenan (b. Rochester, New York, 2/14/35) died 5/4/20 in Arizona, at 85 from vascular dementia and failing health.



Survived by wife, Susan (Ridgeway-MacNeill) Keenan (75); son, Brendan (47, Ellen); daughter, Molly (44, Aaron) and two grandchildren, Aisling (20) and Ezi (11).



He was a professor of English at Macalester College (1965-1996) and provided AA sponsorship and Meals on Wheels during his retirement in Cottonwood and Clarkdale 1996-2020.

He loved the Verde Valley.



Please send memories of Michael and condolences to: MichaelKeenanCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com We will use these addresses to reach out when we are able to come together later to celebrate and mourn him in St. Paul.



