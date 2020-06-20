Obituary: Joseph E. Haggerty 1939-2020

Joseph E. Haggerty was born January 3, 1939 at the Glendive Hospital weighing only 3 lbs. and 3 oz.

His first year was at Mink, Mont., with his parents, George and Kathryn (Wyse) Haggerty.

He then lived west of Lindsay, Mont. and attended all eight grades at High Point school.

Then he went on to Dawson High School in Glendive, Mont.





He was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked various jobs in Glendive including Farmers Union, Bairs Truck Stop and at different gas stations over the years, spending the most years at Robin’s Service working as a mechanic and wrecker driver.

He also was an over the road trucker for a time seeing much of the United States.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 32 ½ years, three children from his first marriage, David, Cheryl and Brenda. He is also survived by his son, Shanzi (Kelsey) and daughter-in-law, Wendy (Richard) Denson; sister, Margie Sell; brother-in-law, Robert McKinsey; niece, Kim Sell and great niece, Rayney Allen.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Amy; grandson, Jesse; parents, George and Kathryn; father-in-law, Glen McKinsey; mother-in-law, Dale McKinsey; nephew, Shannon Sell and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Joe and Kathy lived in Glendive, near Recluse, Wyo., Nye, Mont., Limestone, Mont. and finally Camp Verde, Ariz.



He passed away suddenly at his home in Camp Verde on May 28, 2020.

At his request no services are planned.

Condolences may be conveyed buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.