Obituary: Stella Carrillo Morones 1936-2020

Stella Carrillo Morones, 83, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Stella was born in Jerome, Arizona on May 25, 1936 to Jesus and Emilia Carrillo.



Stella married the love of her life, Ray Morones, on April 6th, of 62 years in Jerome, Arizona.

She worked as a nurse at Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital for 30 years, then continued to home healthcare.

She was a caregiver to many, always thinking of others!



Stella is survived by her loving husband, Ray Morones; four children, Rosemary (Roy) Buruato, Randy (Viola) Morones, Ronald (Debbie) Morones and Becky (Pat) Gonzalez; brother, Ernie (Josie) Carrillo and sister, Vera (Hector) Bueno, as well as 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, who she loved and adored so much!

Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Emilia Carrillo and her brother, Joe (Sonny) Carrillo.



Our beloved Mother will truly be missed by all!



Information provided by survivors.