Preliminary budget on Clarkdale Council agenda
Zoom.us meeting set for 3 p.m. Tuesday
Originally Published: June 21, 2020 9:57 a.m.
Most Read
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Cottonwood joins Sedona in considering face-mask requirement
- Arizona again shatters single-day high mark for new COVID-19 cases
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Arizona averaging 1,100 new COVID-19 cases per day so far this month
- Arizona sees record-high 2,392 COVID-19 cases Monday
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Village evacuated due to Mangum Fire
- Clark’s Market out, Crazy Tony’s in at Rimrock development
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood joins Sedona in considering face-mask requirement
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: