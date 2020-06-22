Commentary: Be wise Camp Verde, and please, Mask Up

In these unprecedented times, our goal from the beginning of the pandemic crisis has been to do everything within our power, to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

There has been quite a divisive approach from concerned citizens of Camp Verde, sharing their pros and cons of mandating the community to wear a mask. As your Mayor, I will not be issuing a mandatory requirement to wear face masks, at this time.

I am not a fan of enacting something that is not enforceable. The reality is, there is not enough man power, and deputies to enforce such an order. In addition, there are some residents who have underlying medical conditions that prevents their ability to wear a mask.

I am, however, a fan of education. We strongly urge all residents and visitors of Camp Verde to adhere to and follow the safety guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The best way to encourage people to wear a mask is through public education and by setting a good example. As your Mayor, elected officials and Town of Camp Verde staff, we can set an example, by wearing a mask.

Today, I ask the residents of Camp Verde to join me in using personal accountability in how you interact with the public.

We need to work together as a community by taking these responsible steps. Only then, we will slow the spread of COVID-19. You may save the lives of your friends, family, and neighbors. We will continue to monitor the number of cases as it will dictate our next phases in continuing to educate the public.



Be wise Camp Verde, and please, Mask Up.

Charlie German is the mayor of Camp Verde.