Mon, June 22
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Jerome to consider mask-requirement Tuesday

Both staff and customers wear masks at Puscifer the Store in Jerome, where Nichole Bonney greeted customers on the day they reopened during the pandemic. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Both staff and customers wear masks at Puscifer the Store in Jerome, where Nichole Bonney greeted customers on the day they reopened during the pandemic. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 9:12 a.m.

JEROME -- The Jerome Town Council approved a motion to "strongly recommend" wearing of facial masks and to discuss the issue again at its June 20 meeting with full Council after obtaining legal guidance.

The Council met in a special Zoom meeting on Saturday in response to the governor’s executive order giving towns the authority to establish requirements to wear masks.

The council is considering if, and to what extent, to require the wearing of masks in Jerome. Cottonwood and Clarkdale have mayoral proclamations requiring facial coverings and the Sedona Council will discuss it Tuesday.

What is happening right now in Jerome is that everyone is highly concerned about the high tourist traffic in Jerome, Mayor Alex Barber explained in the Zoom meeting Saturday.

“We want the money but we’re scared of the people,” she said. "It’s causing a division in town. We’re all free to have different opinions.”

She apologized for having the council meet on a Saturday, but she said she felt pressure from people in town to protect their community.

She said she really felt strongly for the older population. “Fifty-five percent of the people that live here are older,” Barber said.

“It’s not getting better,” explained Dr.Jack Dillenberg, referring to spread of coronavirus. “We've got an issue here.” He cited numbers showing the recent spike in coronavirus numbers in the past few weeks in Arizona and Yavapai County.

He said he was concerned because he doesn’t know where tourists coming to Jerome are from or where they have been.

The former booming mining town, now with about 450 residents, attracts 1.5 million visitors and tourists each year.

“We care about this town,” he continued. Dillenberg compared wearing masks to a town banning campfires during a fire hazard season because it’s a risk to the community.

“It’s not about rights and freedom and treating people with disrespect,” he said. “It’s trying to protect a community from a disease that is highly spreadable.”

News