Mon, June 22
Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19

“ ... out of an abundance of caution and care for our patients and staff, services scheduled this week at our Main Campus (8 E. Cottonwood St.) and at our Sedona Campus (2880 Hopi Drive) will all be provided virtually through telehealth,” Jessie J. Peters told The Verde Independent. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

" ... out of an abundance of caution and care for our patients and staff, services scheduled this week at our Main Campus (8 E. Cottonwood St.) and at our Sedona Campus (2880 Hopi Drive) will all be provided virtually through telehealth," Jessie J. Peters told The Verde Independent. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 1:22 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare Group had two staff members test positive for coronavirus last week, Jessie J. Peters, FNP-BC, vice president of strategy at Spectrum, said Monday.

“So out of an abundance of caution and care for our patients and staff, services scheduled this week at our Main Campus (8 E. Cottonwood St.) and at our Sedona Campus (2880 Hopi Drive) will all be provided virtually through telehealth,” Peters told The Verde Independent.

Spectrum has facilities in Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and Prescott. In April, Spectrum indicated that its behavioral health and medical care services would continue during the pandemic.

The main campus on East Cottonwood Street is where out-patient and in-take services are located. This is the facility where people with mental illnesses are treated. In addition, Spectrum has a work-skills café to train people and the women’s residential facility is also located there.

Spectrum did not say what positions the staff members who tested positive held or if there was any contact screening done.

News