City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4

The City of Cottonwood will host a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day. This year we traded the ground shells for aerial shells to help elevate the show and allow viewing from greater distances. We invite the community to enjoy the fireworks from locations all around Cottonwood.

The city also welcomes viewing, drive-in style, at the Cottonwood Kids Park (398 S. 12th St.). On-site parking will start at 7 p.m. If you need to exit your vehicle at any time, please practice physical distancing by putting at least six feet of space between you and anyone outside of your household, or wear a cloth face covering.

We encourage anyone with underlying health conditions to view the show offsite, or from their vehicle. We urge everyone to take personal responsibility to help keep Cottonwood safe and healthy on the 4th—and every other day! Thanks to Minerals Research for their support of this year’s fireworks display!

In the past the City has sponsored day-time activities for our families to enjoy. Regretfully, because of the pandemic we have eliminated these activities, and look forward to a time when we will be able to reintroduce them into our celebration.