TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 24
Cottonwood hotline is for mask order questions

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 11:12 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Friday, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski issued an emergency proclamation and order requiring all people, age three or older, with a few specific exceptions, to wear a protective face covering when in a public setting where physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

In an effort to address any questions or concerns members of the community may have regarding this order, the city has established a hotline where community members can call in and leave a message, according to a news release.

The hotline number is 928-340-2739.

City staff will monitor and track all messages left on the hotline daily and will compile a list of comments that are made, in order to determine where the City needs to concentrate their educational efforts.

For community members requesting additional information, city staff will make every effort to respond to those questions at the earliest convenience.

The mayor’s proclamation can be viewed here.

News