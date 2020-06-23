El Valle Artist Association elects new officers

The El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) approved the following slate of officers for the 2020-21 year.

• President: Anita McCann

• Vice President, Workshops: Nadine Cummins

• Vice President, Programs: Patsy Rasmussen

• Vice President, Membership: Jette Monahan

• Secretary: Sandra Bond

• Co-Treasurers: Judy Manocchia and Carolyn Carsula

EVAA hopes to resume meetings Sept. 10.

Meetings are at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

Each meeting’s agenda includes a business meeting, refreshments, socializing, selection of the Artist of the Month and a workshop demo. EVAA artists have the opportunity to show their work at the Cottonwood Library, the Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Country Bank.

If you are an artist or interested in the arts, visit our website elvalleartists.org. over the summer to learn more about us and watch for updates on our fall meeting schedule.

Artist of the Month

The last artist of the month voted on by the membership for the 2019/2020 year was Valerie Thompson.

Thompson’s artistic journey led her through years of travel and these experiences influenced her art and her extraordinary eye for detail.

Born and raised in England into a very artist family of oil painters, potters and woodcarvers she found her love of drawing and watercolor to be her perfect medium. Her early years in art focused mainly in graphite and charcoal drawings then moving on to more colorful paintings while living in the beautiful Caribbean islands. Selling and painting pictures of the older architecture to capture a way of life that was disappearing became a wonderful passion.

Six states and three countries later her paintings continue to sell and catalog her joy of detail whether that is in gardens and buildings or in portraits and landscapes.

She has called Clarkdale home for six months now having moved from Edmonds, Washington and plans to stay for a long time. Continuing to absorb the creative energy here in the Verde Valley, she hopes to be painting more and having people see her work as it develops with the local influences.