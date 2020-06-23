Entertainment returns to Cottonwood Main Stage

It has been a very long few months for everyone, including the Main Stage crew and customers, since coronavirus reared its ugly head.

Main Stage was allowed to reopen on May 11 with restrictions.

Since that time, Main Stage has followed CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone that works at Main Stage and its customers.

Still, Main Stage is not sure when regular events such as live entertainment, Bingo, trivia, DJ nights, etc. will be back to a set schedule.



One thing that has returned is karaoke three nights a week. Christa Cave is the hostess each Monday starting at 8 p.m. Andrew Benassi is your Tuesday host starting at 8 p.m. and Lauren Tucker is the new Friday night hostess starting at 9 p.m.

“We will be sanitizing the mic in between performers and practicing safe social distancing,” said Main Stage owner Rebecca Riffel.

Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m., come join a group of local car enthusiasts for the monthly Cottonwood Cruise Night. This informal car show in the Main Stage parking lot is for anyone who would like to show off their rides and includes a cruise to Old Town and back to Main Stage.

Thursday, June 25, Main Stage is hosting one of its favorite monthly events again ... Beer School. This month features Black Plague Brewing from Oceanside, California. Black Plague was founded in 2015 and has already won many awards for their beers.



Black Plague has an interesting motto that states, “Black Plague Brewing represents the misfits, renegades, underdogs, rebels, rule-breakers, nonconformists, hustlers, D-I-Yers, and all those who strive to be better, stand out from the crowd, and follow their true passion. Our mission is to provide deliciously fresh hand-crafted beer that emboldens a community around collaboration and inspiring creative self-expression – reminding us that death is certain, so we must live life fully.”



In these days of uncertainty, Black Plague is the perfect brewery to restart our Beer School with. School starts at 7 p.m., and costs $5, which gets you five to six beer tastings, swag and some useful beer/brewery knowledge.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main Street and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

