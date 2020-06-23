Sedona back in the swim of things

The Sedona Community Pool opened on June 8 for adult lap swim and aqua fitness classes. Monday, the city included recreation swimming throughout the week and StarBabies/StarTots on Saturdays.

“We will have a number of activities including rec swim, lap swim, aqua fitness, and StarBabies/StarTots classes. We are taking a number of precautions though, following the Governor and the CDD’s guidelines to opening pools,” explained Lauren Browne, City of Sedona Communications and Public Relations Manager.

This includes a total of up to 50 total guests during rec swim, she said.

There will be a strict sanitation schedule, encouraging the use of masks when not in the water, pre-screening and temperature checks, and encouragement of physical distancing, Browne said.

“All guests should register, secure their time slot for their desired activity, and pay ahead of time,” she added.

Being outdoors helps with physical distancing and the chlorine kills the virus, explained Sedona Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Richardson. They have canceled Fourth of July WetFest and will not host special events at the pool this season, he said.

