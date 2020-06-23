Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ordinary Love’ premiere June 26-July 2

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and inspiring new film “Ordinary Love” — starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville — showing June 26-July 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Love doesn’t give up.

Joan and Tom (Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together.

They have already survived the hardships that test the best marriages when they are suddenly faced with a devastating discovery.

A small lump in Joan’s breast launches a year of uncertainty as they wait for a diagnosis, decide on treatment and hope for the best, all while trying to maintain the intimacy that has always sustained them.

A moving, authentic account of a romance that is anything but commonplace, “Ordinary Love” bares Joan and Tom’s most tender moments as they cling to the rituals of their life together. Grief, hope, boredom, despair and passion all find their places in an experience that may deepen their connection.

The film is a powerful and beautiful story inspired by the experiences of acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Owen McCafferty and his wife. “Ordinary Love” is an uplifting and inspiring story that captures the essential moments of a lifelong love with unexpected humor and grace.

“Ordinary Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 26-July 2. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 26, 27 and July 1 and 2; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 28, 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.