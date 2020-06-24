Dive team, canine needed to find body at Blue Ridge Reservoir

HAPPY JACK - Monday, an underwater dive team was needed to recover the body of a swimmer who had drowned in Blue Ridge Reservoir.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Fire District responded to the Blue Ridge Reservoir, also known as C.C. Cragin Reservoir, for a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater near the boat ramp and had not resurfaced.

A search of the immediate area was conducted using bystanders’ boats, but the subject was not located. Search operations were suspended, as it began to get dark, and a plan was developed for an underwater search on Monday morning, June 22.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue to conduct an underwater search.

A search-and-rescue dog, trained in human remains detection in water, was used to confirm the area to search.

Divers searched an area indicated by the search dog and located the missing person at about 11:30 a.m. The body was recovered from the lake and was taken to the custody of the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The person was identified as Austin Smith, 32, of Payson.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, in its news release, thanked the assistance of the Blue Ridge Fire District, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and the U.S. Forest Service for their help with the incident.