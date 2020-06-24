OFFERS
Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate

Jerome was packed with visitors over the recent Memorial Day Weekend. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Jerome was packed with visitors over the recent Memorial Day Weekend. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 24, 2020 9 a.m.

JEROME - The Town Council Tuesday adopted an emergency order requiring the wearing of face masks in the Town of Jerome.

The emergency order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona in requiring facial coverings in public.

In the Jerome Council’s Zoom online meeting Tuesday night, the council responded to the governor’s executive order giving towns the authority to establish requirements to wear face masks.

The Jerome Council issued the following order: “All persons 6 years of age and older shall wear face coverings when in a public place in the Town of Jerome.”

The emergency order describes face masks as “a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material that covers only the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.”

Exceptions are made for people “who cannot wear a mask for medical or mental health conditions; religious beliefs; restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking; people who are in a personal or work office or vehicle; outdoors, when able to maintain social distancing; face covering is exempted under any federal or state regulations; public safety employees and/or emergency responders; complying with directions of law enforcement; receipts of medical treatments; and “anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”

This proclamation shall be enforced by the Jerome Police Department and designees of the Jerome police chief.

Town council members expressed concern about the 1.5 million visitors that come to the town of 445 residents each year and where they are coming from and where they have been.

Cottonwood and Clarkdale have mayoral proclamations requiring facial coverings. Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty is expected to issue a similar mayoral proclamation today (Wednesday, June 24).

Jerome's emergency order can be read here.

