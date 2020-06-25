3,056 new COVID-19 cases in past day; state tally now at 63,030

In May, Arizona averaged about 400 COVID-19 cases every day.

So far this month, the state is averaging more than 1,700 cases every day. Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,056 positive tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 63,030.

ADHS also reported 27 deaths in the past 24 hours. There have been 1,490 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, according to ADHS.

So far in June, ADHS has reported 42,908 new COVID-19 cases and 573 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 68% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases have been documented in June.

In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

There have been 165 positive tests in the Verde Valley; 73 from Cottonwood. Overall, 53% of the people who have tested positive in Yavapai County have made a full recovery. Verde Valley Medical Center reported Thursday morning that it currently has 14 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,118 of the state’s 1,490 deaths. There have been 197 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 37,135.

Pima County has 6,546 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 5,113 cases. Navajo County has 3,311 cases, Pinal County has 2,912, Apache County has 2,235, Coconino County has 1,676 and Santa Cruz has 1,587 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 619,143 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 8.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (30,397), with 77 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 8,049 times with 1,118 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 39 new cases (18 in Cottonwood alone) in the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total of confirmed positive tests to 568 with 302 recoveries. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 165 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 73 confirmed in Cottonwood, 40 in Sedona, 42 in Camp Verde and 10 in Rimrock. There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 17,446 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.7% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 358-210 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 4,406 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 7% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Thursday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,498 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 88% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 62 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports 14 positive cases of coronavirus with one test pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 20 positive tests with seven results pending. FMC has admitted 201 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.43 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 124,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 747,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 9.44 million cases reported worldwide, with 483,000 deaths and 4.76 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case