Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days

The Arizona Department of Health Services documented 3,428 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning. The state also reported 45 deaths in the past 24 hours and the state’s positive-test ratio has climbed to 9.1%.

Locally, Cottonwood has emerged as the new hot zone in Yavapai County with 32 new cases confirmed in the past two days. There have been 208 positive tests documented in the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Medical Center reported Friday morning that it currently has 17 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

There have now been 66,458 positive tests for coronavirus in Arizona since testing began in January. There have been 1,525 deaths documented.

In May, Arizona averaged about 400 COVID-19 cases every day. This month, through Thursday, the state is averaging 2,658 new cases daily.

So far in June, ADHS has reported 46,336 new COVID-19 cases and 618 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 69.7% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases have been documented in June.

In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,147 of the state’s 1,535 deaths. There have been 204 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 39,626.

Pima County has 6,836 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 5,323 cases. Navajo County has 3367 cases, Pinal County has 3,035, Apache County has 2,250, Coconino County has 1,713 and Santa Cruz has 1,637 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 636,950 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise so far this month. It currently stands at 9.1%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (32,251), with 80 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 8,383 times with 1,147 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 46 new cases in the past 24 hours with Cottonwood emerging as the newest hot zone in the county with 32 new cases in the past two days.

In total, Yavapai County now has documented 614 COVID-19 cases since testing began with 325 recoveries. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 208 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region:

-87 confirmed in Cottonwood with 32 new cases in past two days.

-44 in Camp Verde

-44 in Sedona

-12 in Clarkdale

-10 in Cornville

-11 in Rimrock

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 17,908 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 384-230 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 4,514 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 7% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Friday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,480 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 88% of the state’s ICU capacity.

As the COVID-19 situation progresses, all Northern Arizona Healthcare facilities have enacted restricted visiting guidelines. All visitors with be screened before entering the facility. Visitors with the following symptoms and/or conditions will not be permitted to enter:

-Visitors who display COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, runny nose, and cough or shortness of breath.

-Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

-Visitors who are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

-Visitors who have had known contact with a COVID-19 positive or presumed positive individual.

The Friday afternoon report from Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood showed a hospital census of 63 patients with nine in critical care. VVMC reports 17 positive cases of coronavirus.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 23 positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 199 patients; 41 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.47 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 126,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 765,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 9.64 million cases reported worldwide, with 490,000 deaths and 4.87 million recoveries.

