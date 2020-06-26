OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 26
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
Another 64 tests are pending

Yavapai County Community Health Services announced Friday that five employees and 21 residents of an assisted living facility, Cottonwood Village, have tested positive for COVID-19. VVN file/Jason W. Brooks

Yavapai County Community Health Services announced Friday that five employees and 21 residents of an assisted living facility, Cottonwood Village, have tested positive for COVID-19. VVN file/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 26, 2020 3:39 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Friday, Yavapai County Community Health Services announced five employees and 21 residents of an assisted living facility in Cottonwood have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, YCCHS said 19 of the 21 residents of Cottonwood Village who tested positive are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The facility is awaiting results of 64 more tests from Spectrum Healthcare.

“Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with some of the assisted living facilities in Yavapai County, Yavapai County Community Health Services has been providing guidance and assistance to mitigate the spread,” the release states. “We are helping to coordinate testing, resources and personal protection equipment for some of our most vulnerable residents of Yavapai County.”

The release quotes a statement from Cottonwood Village management, which says that on June 19, the facility conducted COVID-19 testing for all residents and employees. Cottonwood Village typically has at least 130 residents.

Cottonwood Village management says it is following the strictest form of CDC-recommended disinfecting and sanitizing procedures, restricts access to the facility to only essential healthcare partners and keeps residents isolated in their units.

Capital Senior Living, the parent company for Cottonwood Village, according to the statement, is formulating a plan to provide additional clinical personnel at the facility to support efforts. A team is headed to Cottonwood Village this weekend.

“We will continue to remain diligent on all fronts regarding the health, safety and well-being of residents and our hard-working team,” the statement reads.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Five more Camp Verde Detention Center workers positive for COVID-19
Long-term care facilities going extra mile to prevent COVID-19 spread
Detention Center employee dies; second staff member positive for COVID-19
Cottonwood Spectrum to provide ‘blitz’ COVID-19 testing Saturday
One juvenile tests positive for COVID-19 at Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News