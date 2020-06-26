Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility

COTTONWOOD - Friday, Yavapai County Community Health Services announced five employees and 21 residents of an assisted living facility in Cottonwood have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, YCCHS said 19 of the 21 residents of Cottonwood Village who tested positive are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The facility is awaiting results of 64 more tests from Spectrum Healthcare.

“Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with some of the assisted living facilities in Yavapai County, Yavapai County Community Health Services has been providing guidance and assistance to mitigate the spread,” the release states. “We are helping to coordinate testing, resources and personal protection equipment for some of our most vulnerable residents of Yavapai County.”

The release quotes a statement from Cottonwood Village management, which says that on June 19, the facility conducted COVID-19 testing for all residents and employees. Cottonwood Village typically has at least 130 residents.

Cottonwood Village management says it is following the strictest form of CDC-recommended disinfecting and sanitizing procedures, restricts access to the facility to only essential healthcare partners and keeps residents isolated in their units.

Capital Senior Living, the parent company for Cottonwood Village, according to the statement, is formulating a plan to provide additional clinical personnel at the facility to support efforts. A team is headed to Cottonwood Village this weekend.

“We will continue to remain diligent on all fronts regarding the health, safety and well-being of residents and our hard-working team,” the statement reads.