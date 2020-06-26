Prescott Frontier Days cancels rodeo dances, July 4 parade; city cancels day-time July 4 activities

Prescott Frontier Days continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and has made the decision to cancel the rodeo dances and July 4 parade for this year.

The decision was made, along with the Yavapai County Community Health Department and the City of Prescott, to cancel the rodeo dances and parade due to limitations to control large gatherings without proper social distancing, according to a news release.

"The government has been getting a lot of flak about the parade and, if we have to sacrifice the parade and rodeo dances to keep the rodeo performances, that's what we're going to do," Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo told the Courier.

"We feel lucky that we will be able to continue the tradition of rodeo with the 133rd 'World's Oldest Rodeo.'"

The dances were to be held July 2-4 in downtown Prescott.

The City of Prescott has also canceled the Fourth of July daytime festivities; at this time, fireworks are still on in Prescott.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “It has become apparent to me that many of our Yavapai County residents have not taken the recommendation to wear a mask while in public seriously.

"I realize that there are conflicting opinions on wearing a mask but we need to make our decisions based on official recommendations from our local public health agencies, and how we would want our neighbors to treat us.

“The fate of those around you may be in your hands," he added. "Please wear a mask and physically distance yourself when out in public, you could be saving a life. Together we can beat this virus.”

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli stated, “After consulting with county and city leadership, and with event organizers, we have decided it is in the best interest of our Citizens to also cancel daytime 4th of July celebration and festivities.

"However, the annual fireworks show will continue as a drive-in experience. Staff are currently working on all of the details and they will be forthcoming.”

He said that after discussions with Prescott Frontier Days leadership, "we agreed that the parade and the rodeo dance will also be canceled, and in addition, the Kiwanis Kiddie Parade will be canceled. I want to thank all of the event organizers and our local leadership for making this decision together. We appreciate everyone’s patience and concern for the greater health of our community.”

Prescott Valley officials said, as of Friday mid-day, all of its day-time and fireworks activities are still moving ahead as planned, following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

The town does not expect a large crowd, and the park is self-limiting due to parking availability, said Heidi Dahms Foster, a spokesperson for the town. However, if anyone does attend they are strongly urged to socially distance and wear masks.

Chino Valley officials previously postponed its Fourth of July celebration and fireworks to September for the town's anniversary.

WAIVER

The "World’s Oldest Rodeo" will proceed as scheduled with safety measures, hand washing stations and increased sanitation implemented, as well as limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing.

All attendees who already have tickets for the "World’s Oldest Rodeo" will be required to sign a COVID-19 Waiver and Release, according to a news release. Those who do not agree to sign the waiver will not be permitted into the rodeo and will be asked to visit the ticket office for a full refund. It is strongly encouraged that all ticket holders review the waiver and sign it prior to arriving at the Rodeo Grounds.

If you bought your tickets from The Daily Courier, and do not want to sign a waiver, call 928-776-8122 for a refund.

All tickets have been fully committed, meaning the performances are sold out. There are no remaining tickets available for this year. However, the Cowboy Channel will air all eight rodeo performances (check with your network provider to access the channel).

For more information, call the rodeo at 928-445-3103.