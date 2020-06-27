OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 27
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Carla Sites 1949-2020

Carla Sites

Carla Sites

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 7:42 a.m.

Carla Sites, 70, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away at Haven of Camp Verde after a lengthy time of illness on June 23, 2020.

She was born in Missoula, Montana on November 13, 1949 to the late Carl and Rose Smith.

She moved to Camp Verde in 1965 with her parents and one sister and two brothers.

Carla married Harold Sites on May 17, 1973 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

After a period of two years in Black Canyon City, her family moved to Prescott from 1975 to 1993.

Carla and her husband, Harold then tried full timing in a fifth wheel RV for two years and then settled back into Camp Verde in January of 1996.

Carla was an LPN/Licensed Practical Nurse for several years and is a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Camp Verde along with her husband.

Carla is survived by her husband, Harold; her three sons, Leroy, Ken, and Greg; sister, Maryanne; four brothers, Victor, David, Sidney, and Mike; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold St., Camp Verde, AZ on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service and committal will follow at Middle Verde Cemetery.

Shaded canopy and water will be on hand.

Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

6/8/01
February 24, 2006
Obituary: Carmen Miranda Dennis 1927-2020
Obituary: Mary Evelyn Quillen
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News